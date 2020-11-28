news The Best Laurence Fishburne Performances In Movies And TV, Ranked

11. John Wick: Chapter 2 (The Bowery King)

Pairing The Matrix’s Keanu Reeves once more with Laurence Fishburne was a match made in heaven. In this ultraviolent follow-up to the magnificent first movie, Laurence Fishburne performs the Bowery King, a homeless man who really guidelines the streets by conserving an in depth eye on what’s occurring on the bottom stage. I imply, come on now, the position has Laurence Fishburne lovingly speaking to pigeons. What extra might you presumably need?

What I really like about this position is that Fishburne takes the cockiness that he’s at all times exuding in all of his roles, and transposes it to a personality in rags who appears like he can be the least vital character in a film, however finally ends up being one of the vital. It takes so much to make a king out of a vagabond, however Laurence Fishburne manages to tug it off deftly.