news The Best New Movies On Netflix To Watch Over Thanksgiving Weekend

This yr, households are going to study what it’s prefer to have a good time Thanksgiving within the midst of a pandemic. Some might courageous the storm out of belief of their relations’ well being, share a meal over a web based convention name, or cancel plans altogether and eat alone. Irrespective of how you find yourself giving thanks this yr, there ought to be loads of time after your feast for film night time and there are greater than sufficient new Netflix motion pictures that it’s best to see about including to your “What to observe” checklist.

With 2020 being a difficult time for social interplay and the chances of film night time being a household affair slimmer than ordinary, we had been positive compile some acclaimed movies not too long ago added to the streaming platform which may be finest for solo viewing, like Rebecca or Hillbilly Elegy. On the opposite hand, in case your Thanksgiving does show to be a profitable group gathering (both in the identical room or nearly), Enola Holmes and Over the Moon are just some of newer Netflix releases we added that individuals of all ages can take pleasure in.