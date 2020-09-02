news The Best Sad Dramas To Stream On Netflix Right Now

Keep in mind Me (2010)

Starring a pre-Batman Robert Pattinson and Emilie de Ravin, Keep in mind Me type of veers into melodrama at instances. However apart from that (and its horrible ending), Keep in mind Me is a good character examine on how folks handle and take care of loss. It’s a narrative about two teenagers named Tyler (Pattinson) and Ally (de Ravin), who turn into an unlikely couple. Loss of life and household points pervade this movie, and the tone is totally gloomy all through.

Keep in mind Me is type of hampered by that ending (and in the event you’ve heard of this movie, then you definitely seemingly find out about its controversial conclusion), however Pattinson’s and de Ravin’s relationship works regardless of itself, and also you continuously need the characters to be completely satisfied, regardless of figuring out that they gained’t. Not with a title like Keep in mind Me anyway.

