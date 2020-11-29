news The Best Stephen King Movies Based On His Short Stories

10. Secret Window (“Secret Window, Secret Backyard” from 4 Previous Midnight)

Secret Window options Johnny Depp with out his swagger or bizarre mannerisms. As an alternative, he performs a depressed author named Mort going by a divorce with a fairly extreme case of author’s block. Effectively, sooner or later, a stranger named John Shooter (performed by John Turturro) involves Mort’s doorstep and says that Mort stole one among his tales. Spooky coincidences and occurrences ensue.

Secret Window is a fairly taut movie all through. It’s PG-13, so it has to rely extra on stress than gore, and John Turturro performs a extremely nice creep. Johnny Depp can also be fairly good right here as Mort, as you slowly query his sanity. However I simply want Depp went a bit extra overboard along with his trademark weirdness as a result of it truly would have labored right here. Additionally, as any person who has learn the brief story that this film is predicated off of, I truly want this film’s ending to the guide’s, because it connects higher to the remainder of the story. General, a fairly good film, if not a terrific one.