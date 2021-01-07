news The Big Reason Dave Bautista Turned Down Starring In James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad

Go away a Remark
Dave Bautista constructed a powerful skilled relationship with author/director James Gunn on the primary two Guardians of the Galaxy motion pictures, the place Bautista performed Drax the Destroyer. So when it was introduced that Gunn would pen and helm The Suicide Squad, there have been lots of people who questioned if Gunn would possibly recruit Bautista to the DC Prolonged Universe. Because it seems, Bautista may certainly have starred within the subsequent film that includes Activity Drive X, however he turned down the chance to work with one other DCEU filmmaker.
2021 is a giant yr for Dave Bautista, as not solely is he showing as Glossu Raban in Dune, he’s additionally starring in Zack Snyder’s upcoming Netflix film Military of the Useless, the place he performs Scott Ward, the lead hero. Right here’s what Bautista advised EW about how he got here to be a part of Military of the Useless, which resulted in him having to drop out of The Suicide Squad:
I had this chip on my shoulder and was searching for juicy [dramatic roles]. Then I learn the script and it was lots deeper and had extra layers than I believed. And in addition, to be fairly frank, I needed to work with Zack.
I can’t think about it was straightforward for Dave Bautista to surrender showing in The Suicide Squad, each as a result of he would have been in a position to work with James Gunn once more and rating a foothold within the DCEU. However, he was clearly enamored with Zack Snyder’s imaginative and prescient for Military of the Useless, in order that was prioritized. It will simply be the newest action-related credit score on Bautista’s resume, along with his earlier motion pictures together with Riddick, Spectre, the latter two Escape Plan motion pictures, Stuber and My Spy.
So who would Dave Bautista have performed in The Suicide Squad? The actor didn’t say, however final summer season, he revealed on social media that after being fan-casted as Batman villain Bane, he tried his greatest to attain the position, but it surely didn’t work out. Naturally The Batman can be a logical place for a brand new tackle Bane to look, however the character additionally been a part of The Suicide Squad within the comics. Maybe there’s a model of The Suicide Squad the place Bane served as Activity Drive X’s fundamental muscle as an alternative of King Shark.
In any case, except James Gunn was in a position to squeeze a Dave Bautista cameo into The Suicide Squad, we received’t be seeing his face there. As for Military of the Useless, it follows a bunch of mercenaries who should infiltrate a zombie-invested Las Vegas to grab all the cash left behind within the casinos when town was evacuated. Bautista’s costars embody Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Theo Rossi and Hiroyuki Sanada. Right here’s how Bautista amusingly summarized his Military of the Useless expertise:
We’re operating round killing zombies on craps tables. It is only a ton of enjoyable.
It’s additionally value remembering that Dave Bautista and James Gunn might be teaming again up quickly for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn was rehired onto the MCU threequel shortly after he signed onto The Suicide Squad, and he confirmed final November that the script is completed. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is anticipated to start principal pictures in late 2021 and be launched someday in 2023.
Netflix hasn’t introduced Military of the Useless’s 2021 launch date but, so keep tuned to CinemaBlend for that data. These of you desperate to see Dave Bautista on the earth of Dune can accomplish that when it premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on October 1. Flick thru our 2021 launch schedule to study what different motion pictures are arriving later this yr.
