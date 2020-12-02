news The Christmas Classic That Netflix's Christmas Chronicles 2 Should Have Crossed Over With

General News

December 2, 2020
The Christmas Classic That Netflix's Christmas Chronicles 2 Should Have Crossed Over With

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Santa forging the new Christmas Star

Warning: spoilers for The Christmas Chronicles 2 are in play. If you happen to haven’t seen the film but, flip again from this characteristic and proceed to deck the halls till you’ve caught up.

Netflix’s newest dose of Christmas cheer, The Christmas Chronicles 2, has every thing you could possibly need from a holly jolly vacation journey. Festive, however household acceptable humor, historic lore, and even an enormous tune and dance quantity all come collectively to make for an simply pleasurable romp for all to take pleasure in. It’s one thing that one of many collection’ chief architects, co-writer/director Chris Columbus, has expertise with. And it’s that have that ought to have led to a very candy crossover with certainly one of Columbus’ earlier movies, 1990’s Residence Alone.

Watching The Christmas Chronicles 2, one scene impressed me to think about an impressive query that followers have had about Residence Alone. In that thought, a whole crossover risk started to unfold that noticed the previous and the current colliding to make for one magical resolution to what looks like an unexplained second from the 30-year-old traditional. However to actually perceive how this all intersects, we’ll have to speak about The Christmas Chronicles 2 somewhat, so gentle spoilers are forward.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 a very Kate McCallister extra

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Second That Impressed It All

There’s a pivotal scene in Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles 2 that sees Kate Pierce (Darby Camp) working right into a youthful model of her father Doug (Sunny Suljic) stranded at Logan Worldwide Airport on Christmas Eve in 1990. Whereas it was an accident that would solely occur with assistance from a mischievous time journey gadget, there are a handful of issues that occur within the sequence that invoke the reminiscence of Residence Alone. A band simply occurs to be stranded on the airport, nobody can get a flight dwelling on Christmas Eve and even Kate’s try to purchase batteries in 1990 with cash from 2020 results in a second that looks like Kevin McCallister’s large “shoplifter” second in Residence Alone. However maybe the best reminder of that earlier vacation traditional is the second the place a harried girl is dropping her thoughts at an airport ticket counter due to her incapacity to get flight to Chicago in time for Christmas. It is one thing we had seen 30 years in the past within the very film The Christmas Chronicles 2 might have crossed over with.

Home Alone Kate McAllister melting down at the ticket counter

What Scene From Residence Alone Would This Crossover Want To Join To

On Christmas Eve in 1990, Kate McCallister (Catherine O’Hara) is simply making an attempt to get dwelling to her son Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) within the thick of Residence Alone’s memorable plot. Unable to can’t get a flight from Scranton, PA to Winnetka, IL., Kate has come thus far, however falls wanting with the ability to fly dwelling for Christmas. However someway, by means of coincidence, polka king Gus Polinski (John Sweet) can’t assist however overhear her drawback, and presents her a journey to assist her get dwelling for Christmas Day. By means of a seemingly coincidental assembly, destiny places these two vacationers on the identical path, and that second has impressed some attention-grabbing theories. However what if The Christmas Chronicles 2 offers the right rationalization that helps it make extra sense?

Gus Polinski and Santa side by side

How Would The Christmas Chronicles 2 And Residence Alone Crossover

As we’ve seen in The Christmas Chronicles, Kurt Russell’s Santa Claus, very similar to the person himself, is of the magical selection. Actually, the person can bear in mind your letters to the North Pole, see you whenever you’re sleeping, know your childhood ambitions and even produce a classic Star Wars figurine from his coat if it means he might probably escape jail time. All this potential crossover with Residence Alone would require is for The Christmas Chronicles 2’s Santa to faucet Gus on the shoulder on the airport, and even simply give a nod in the correct path to to level out Kate’s second of want, and Christmas film historical past could be sealed. Sure, it’s very a lot a product of magical considering, however contemplating the web appears to suppose that there’s an opportunity that Gus Polinski is the satan, this looks like a a lot simpler idea to simply accept.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Santa playing the sax at the airport

Does This Chris Columbus Crossover Actually Work?

As The Christmas Chronicles’ Pierce household is headquartered in Boston, and Residence Alone’s large second takes place in Scranton, there’s a little bit of a query as as to if or not this large coincidence might even happen. Because it seems, you could possibly have very simply had The Christmas Chronicles 2’s youthful model of Doug Pierce visiting relations in Scranton, Pennsylvania, because it’s solely a roughly five-hour drive from Boston. It’s additionally a roughly 11-13-hour drive from Winnetka, so Pennsylvania would have been an ideal intersection between the 2 universes. If Kate McCallister can drive virtually half a day with a polka band, you could possibly guess Doug Pierce and household would don’t have any drawback flying in for some mischief. Plus, there’s a lady who seems like an approximation of Kate McCallister’s character throughout that meltdown on the ticket counter in The Christmas Chronicles 2. Since Chris Columbus co-wrote and directed this contemporary flick, on high of directing the primary two Residence Alone films, this crossover virtually feels prefer it’s lurking in an earlier draft someplace.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Santa looking concerned at the North Pole

Why Even Suggest This Christmas Chronicles Crossover?

It’s not sufficient to suggest a crossover, as overlapping two separate movies isn’t at all times going to be a simple prospect. So even with as many components that make The Christmas Chronicles and Residence Alone franchises work in addition to they do collectively, there must be an excellent motive for it to occur. Nicely, the very best rational occurs to lie in the truth that each movies are about being collectively for the vacations. Whereas the latter skirts round coincidence breaking in favor of the McCallister household, there’s at all times been a magic adjoining aura across the Residence Alone films. The Christmas Chronicles dives head first into the spectacle that its predecessor dances round, which might have made this hypothetical callback a cute reference to a traditional second that’s been lengthy debated over.

Kurt Russell’s Santa can just about do something, and his model of magic would have completely made Kate McCallister’s journey in Residence Alone make sense in simply how handy it truly was. In fact, that’s simply my viewpoint, and I could possibly be completely off base right here; which is why there’s a helpful ballot for you, the viewers, to vote in. In the meantime, if you wish to return to both of those films to reevaluate this situation, The Christmas Chronicles 2 is at present streaming on Netflix, and Residence Alone is on Disney+. Since we’re now within the opening frames of December, it’s time to get these vacation films into the rotation.


