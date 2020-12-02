news The Christmas Classic That Netflix's Christmas Chronicles 2 Should Have Crossed Over With

Warning: spoilers for The Christmas Chronicles 2 are in play. If you happen to haven’t seen the film but, flip again from this characteristic and proceed to deck the halls till you’ve caught up.

Netflix’s newest dose of Christmas cheer, The Christmas Chronicles 2, has every thing you could possibly need from a holly jolly vacation journey. Festive, however household acceptable humor, historic lore, and even an enormous tune and dance quantity all come collectively to make for an simply pleasurable romp for all to take pleasure in. It’s one thing that one of many collection’ chief architects, co-writer/director Chris Columbus, has expertise with. And it’s that have that ought to have led to a very candy crossover with certainly one of Columbus’ earlier movies, 1990’s Residence Alone.