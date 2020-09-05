news The Comeback Trail Trailer: Robert De Niro Leads An All-Star Cast In Movie Gone Wrong Comedy

We did point out an all-star forged in The Comeback Trail, and as you’ll be able to see within the first look above, it’s a hell of a line-up making an attempt to strike it wealthy by knocking ‘em lifeless. As a pair of producers (Robert De Niro and Zack Braff) are struggling to pay again a mobster they’re in some severe debt to (Morgan Freeman) an unintentional demise on the set of a rival producer (Emile Hirsch) provides our protagonists a deadly thought. All they should do is appear to be they’re mounting a movie of their very own, full with a very insane/washed up western star (Tommy Lee Jones) and have him “by accident” die. The one hassle is, this specific cowboy is difficult to ship to the final roundup within the sky.