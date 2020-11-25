news The Cute Reason Jason Momoa Probably Won't See Dune When It Comes Out (Even Though He's In It)

General News

November 25, 2020
Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho in Dune

If Warner Bros had not made its most up-to-date delay to Dune, we’d be just a little beneath a month out from seeing Denis Villeneuve’s cinematic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal science fiction novel. As issues stand now, Dune is sort of a yr away, however that’s not the timetable Jason Momoa is seemingly going by. The Aquaman actor can be ready till his complete household is snug with watching the film first.

Jason Momoa is, after all, a daddy at the beginning, and with that comes some give and take. The Recreation of Thrones icon has two youngsters with Lisa Bonet: a 13-year-old daughter named Lola and a 12-year-old son often called Nakoa-Wolf, or “Wolfie.” In keeping with Momoa, his youngest remains to be uncomfortable with watching violence on movie (particularly when the blood is on his dad) As such, he’ll wait to see the epic, with Momoa saying:

My son simply loses it… ‘Papa, are you okay?’ And I’m like, ‘Son, I’m sitting proper subsequent to you. We’re good. This was two years in the past. Simply watch the film.’

Hey, this might act as a praise of types to Jason Momoa’s appearing. And even when Wolfie is nicely conscious that his dad is a-ok, I can think about watching my members of the family in dire conditions on display as a child could be unsettling. Traumatizing, even? In the interview with Males’s Well being, it’s made fairly clear Momoa will wait it out till his son is prepared. That may very well be lengthy after the discharge of Dune, or if he’s fortunate, simply in time for the movie’s premiere subsequent October.

It goes to indicate how devoted Jason Momoa is contemplating how a lot he liked making Dune, together with how a lot respect he has for Denis Villeneuve. The actor mentioned he’s by no means been so “nervous” to play a task as a result of statue of Villeneuve, who has beforehand made some unbelievable movies, like Arrival, Blade Runner 2049 and Sicario. Dune is meant to be half one of a bigger adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel, beforehand tried to movie by David Lynch in 1984.

Dune is a large movie, with a large solid together with Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, David Bautista and Stellan Skarsgard, the latter of whom will play the terrifying villain Baron Harkonnen. Jason Momoa’s Duncan Idaho is a talented swordsman and pleasant mentor to Chalamet’s Paul Atriedes. It’ll be thrilling to see what Momoa brings to the function in between his work within the DCEU as Aquaman. Arthur Curry will return in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which involves HBO Max subsequent yr.

Jason Momoa may also return for Aquaman 2, at present anticipated to hit theaters in December 2022 following a slew of different highly-anticipated Warner Bros motion pictures primarily based on DC superheroes. You possibly can comply with alongside on the lineup with CinemaBlend’s checklist of upcoming DC motion pictures.


