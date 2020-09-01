news The Dumbest Marvel Opinion I've Ever Had Was About The First Avengers Movie

I don’t need to write this text, however in a second of weak point, I advised a co-worker about my lengthy buried Avengers opinion, who advised one other co-worker, who advised one other co-worker (shoutout REO Speedwagon) and properly, right here we at the moment are. May as properly simply settle for my destiny and embrace my disgrace. Earlier than the primary Avengers film got here out, I pitched possibly probably the most regrettable article of my life. It was mercifully shot down by an editor a number of occasions right here at CinemaBlend as a result of God does exist and didn’t need this freezing chilly take to comply with me round for the remainder of my life. However then I opened my silly mouth, and possibly I ought to scrap that final sentence.

Anyway, the article title was the next: The Avengers Movie Is A Dumb Concept As a result of It Can’t Assist That Many Fundamental Characters.