news The Dune Scene That Made Jason Momoa Cry 'Like A Little Child’

Nobody’s going to accuse Jason Momoa of being gentle. In case you are an actor, and your resume contains noble Dothraki chieftain Khal Drogo in addition to DC’s Atlantean king Arthur Curry, you’re a badass, plain and easy. However that doesn’t imply Momoa’s incapable of shedding a tear on set, notably in service of a director he has come to respect.
Jason Momoa is poised to play Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming adaptation of the seminal sci-fi novel Dune. Forward of the Dune trailer drop, your entire solid joined their director to reminisce in regards to the shoot, the place Momoa shared a narrative in regards to the scene that introduced him to tears. Not for the emotion of the second, however for the physicality required to tug it off. Momoa defined:
There have been moments the place, you already know, you do not need to bitch. And it was humorous as a result of Denis — I’ve by no means run this a lot in my life, and Denis had me run throughout the desert, as a result of the solar was setting and so we needed to get the shot and I needed to run by this windstorm. I needed to run to Timothee [Chalamet]. I could not see the place I used to be going. All I needed to, I simply did not need to fall on my face and I did not need to disappoint [Denis Villeneuve]. I am not the most effective runner, however I used to be like, ‘I am not giving up.’ The quantity of chaffing, and the sweat that had constructed up. However I used to be like, ‘I am not gonna surrender. I am not going to surrender!’ However inside, I used to be crying like a bit child.
The story calls to mild the truth that Dune prevented units and soundstages for the setting that might solely be supplied by the deserts of the United Arab Emirates, and the African nation of Jordan. Pictures from the current trailer showcase sweeping, arid landscapes that helped Villeneuve and his crew to copy the alien planet of Arrakis. The territory is supposed to be inhospitable. A phrase that Jason Momoa doubtless would approve after spending time sprinting by it for the good thing about a shot.
Throughout the press convention, although, Jason Momoa and the remainder of the Dune solid swore allegiance to Denis Villeneuve’s imaginative and prescient, enduring no matter was essential to convey the director’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s e-book to the massive display. The Dune teaser has been enjoying forward of screenings of Tenet in theaters, reminding audiences what it feels wish to anticipate spectacle on an IMAX scale.
For now, Dune remains to be on monitor for a December launch date, and the trailer has solely made us extra excited for the work that Denis Villeneuve and his solid have put into the film. Dune co-stars Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. The solid alone ought to get you within the door, out of curiosity.
