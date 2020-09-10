news The Eternals’ Kumail Nanjiani Responds To The Movie’s Delay (And Wait For Audiences To See His Ripped Physique)

It feels as if it has been an extended, chilly winter with out one other Marvel film to drop our jaws over and choose aside; since summer season 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling, the truth is. So the precise world has gone by its personal cataclysmic occasion or two since we final noticed a fresh-faced Peter Parker battle off towards Mysterio in London, however that’s precisely what these heroes are for, proper? Eternals is the subsequent huge group movie to stay up for, and it was delayed to early 2021.