news The Fast And Furious Films' Timeline Explained

Go away a Remark
Most would suppose that, in a sequence as quick paced and motion packed as The Fast and the Furious saga is, there could be a reasonably straightforward to comply with story that goes together with all of it. Nicely, it’s straightforward in the event you get to take a look at all of it in hindsight, as watching the onerous driving plot unfold within the order the movies have been launched results in a little bit of a headache. As such, there’s a little bit of inventive timeline pondering that must be laid out, in a helpful to function clarification, which is why we’re right here immediately.
Residing life 1 / 4 of a mile at a time results in some fascinating story hiccups, particularly when the Fast saga requires audiences to do some psychological gymnastics to make it make sense. We’ve coated some earlier floor on this subject material with our information in the way to watch The Fast and the Furious motion pictures in both launch order or story chronology. However right here and now, we’re about to clarify why the timeline isn’t a clean hop, skip, and a leap in the event you select to take that first path. Let’s get into how the timeline of the Fast saga truly operates.
The Fast And The Furious
Yr Of Launch: 2001
Yr Of Occasions: 2004
The Fast and the Furious was the beginning of all of it. In a world the place there have been no smartphones, simply folks dwelling within the second, vibing, and stealing enormous quantities of DVD gamers. There’s no confusion the place this movie lies, as Vin Diesel and Paul Walker’s Dominic “Dom” Toretto and Brian O’Conner meet for the primary time. Different franchise fixtures launched are Michelle Rodriguez’ Letty Ortiz, in addition to Jordana Brewster’s Mia Toretto. Whereas it’s not explicitly talked about, some math has been completed to estimate that 2004 is the timestamp on the franchise’s origins. That may be a bit complicated, however it’ll all be defined quickly sufficient.
2 Fast 2 Furious
Launch Yr: 2003
Yr Of Occasions: TBD
We’re nonetheless on a reasonably straight and slim timeline after we get to 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious, however there’s no particular 12 months as to when this image truly happens in The Fast and Furious sequel canon. The best contribution is that we’re launched to Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) and Tej Parker (Chris Bridges,) each of whom grow to be extra necessary in a few motion pictures. However even then, references to those occasions are few and much between, making the precise timing a nightmare to pin down. One other fascinating observe: Eva Mendes’ character, Monica Fuentes, technically seems once more in Fast 5’s post-credits sequence, however how she components into issues continues to be a little bit of a query, as she hasn’t been seen once more since.
Fast & Furious
Launch Yr: 2009
Yr Of Occasions: 2009
Okay, this is the place issues begin to get sophisticated. In launch order, 2003’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift is meant to go right here in the event you’re watching within the franchise’s order of launch. Nonetheless, in the event you’re monitoring the story’s implied timeline, then 2009’s Fast & Furious is the precise third installment within the Fast saga story.
Happening 5 years after the tip of The Fast and the Furious, Dom and Brian’s reunion is technically set within the “current day,” that means 2009 begins a 3 film run of prequels that not solely see Han Lue (Sung Kang) alive and properly, however already part of Dom’s workforce, till his demise later down the highway. That’s not the one wrench Fast & Furious throws into the gears, as Letty’s demise within the franchise is dated “Could 30, 2009.” Which suggests The Fast and the Furious takes place in 2004, as an alternative of the assumed modern setting of 2001. Buckle up people, as a result of it’s about to get much more fascinating with the subsequent entry within the sequence.
Fast 5
Launch Yr: 2011
Yr Of Occasions: 2011
That is it: the large one, the film that folds Roman Pearce and Tej into the principle storyline of The Fast and the Furious sequence! Fast 5 is taken into account an enormous lynchpin to the sequence, because it additionally introduces DSS Agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) in to the world of the Fast saga. Whereas it was launched in 2011, this fifth movie within the launch order is the fourth installment in story order, and takes place within the modern setting of 2011. This suggests that regardless of the movie opening with Dom’s “launch” from jail on the finish of Fast & Furious, there’s a two 12 months time leap between that second and the motion correct.
Fast & Furious 6
Launch Yr: 2013
Yr Of Occasions: 2013
Save for the large instance of time displacement we’re going to debate with The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift’s story order shift, Fast & Furious 6 retains the sequence on a up to date path. It’s additionally the beginning of a trilogy of movies that straight offers with the “demise” of Han Lue, by the hands of Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham.) A supposed act of vengeance after the Toretto gang places Deckard’s brother Owen (Luke Evans) right into a coma, this act is the thread that ties this movie, and the subsequent two, in a really tight span of incidence.
The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift
Launch Yr: 2003
Yr Of Occasions: 2014
The story of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift is, allegedly, imagined to happen in 2014. It doesn’t matter all that a lot, because the story of Sean Boswell (Lucas Black) and his introduction to each Han Lue and Dominic Toretto are all that cross over into the sequence at giant. The movie the place Han’s “demise” truly happens, the second was later retconned to be proven as a consequence of Fast & Furious 6’s huge showdown, in addition to a part of the marketing campaign of vengeance Deckard Shaw would interact in throughout Furious 7.
Furious 7
Launch Yr: 2015
Yr Of Occasions: 2014
Are you bored with seeing Deckard Shaw kill Han? Nicely, too dangerous, as a result of Furious 7 goes to point out you that second once more. Looped into the story of this specific entry, we see that Deckard kills Han simply as Brian O’Connor is about to flee a very explosive destiny, arrange by the strolling and respiration Shaw brother. In order that truth ties this film into the 2014 timeframe, making Tokyo Drift’s Sean Boswell the oldest teenager to have ever existed since Dick Clark himself.
The Destiny Of The Furious
Launch Yr: 2017
Yr Of Occasions: 2014-2015 (?)
From this level in The Fast and the Furious timeline, the Fast saga is a up to date affair but once more. The Destiny of the Furious is finished with exhibiting the demise of Han Lue, and the flicks have caught up with the clock of the world, seeing the current day having fun with all the vehicular mayhem that Dominic’s “household” might muster. Whereas there are solutions that this movie takes place in a up to date 2017 setting, the truth that Dom’s child with former girlfriend/DSS agent Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky) was conceived fairly near the time he discovered Letty was nonetheless alive pegs this movie in a window of time nearer to 2014-2015. Little Marcos/Brian’s age in The Destiny of the Furious backs this idea up fairly properly, as he’s nonetheless sufficiently small to slot in a straightforward to juggle automotive seat; simply ask Deckard Shaw.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Launch Yr: 2019
Yr Of Occasions: 2019
Until there are any extra objections or retcons thrown into The Fast and the Furious timeline, it’s to be assumed that Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw takes place in its modern launch 12 months of 2019. Not happy with moving into hassle with the Toretto household, Hobbs & Shaw beat Brixton, aka “Black Superman,” like a Cherokee Drum, after changing into fairly good pals in The Destiny of the Furious. We wouldn’t count on this idea to vary any time quickly, as for apparent causes, Hobbs & Shaw aren’t anticipated to be seen in F9, or within the Fast saga generally, for the foreseeable future.
And now you see why the timeline that’s The Fast and the Furious saga is a ball of free yarn, gently tied collectively sufficient to make some form of sense. So whether or not you watch the movies in launch order or story order, this information ought to assist piece collectively the larger image. Don’t fear in the event you’re nonetheless misplaced, as F9 received’t be in theaters till Could 28, 2021; which supplies you loads of time to rewatch the movies and scratch your head to your coronary heart’s content material.
Add Comment