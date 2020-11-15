news The Fast And Furious Films' Timeline Explained

Fast & Furious

Launch Yr: 2009

Yr Of Occasions: 2009

Okay, this is the place issues begin to get sophisticated. In launch order, 2003’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift is meant to go right here in the event you’re watching within the franchise’s order of launch. Nonetheless, in the event you’re monitoring the story’s implied timeline, then 2009’s Fast & Furious is the precise third installment within the Fast saga story.

Happening 5 years after the tip of The Fast and the Furious, Dom and Brian’s reunion is technically set within the “current day,” that means 2009 begins a 3 film run of prequels that not solely see Han Lue (Sung Kang) alive and properly, however already part of Dom’s workforce, till his demise later down the highway. That’s not the one wrench Fast & Furious throws into the gears, as Letty’s demise within the franchise is dated “Could 30, 2009.” Which suggests The Fast and the Furious takes place in 2004, as an alternative of the assumed modern setting of 2001. Buckle up people, as a result of it’s about to get much more fascinating with the subsequent entry within the sequence.