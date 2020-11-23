news The Funniest Superhero Movie Cameos (Not Counting Stan Lee)

Bruce Campbell – Ring Announcer, Snooty Usher, And Maître D’ (Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy)

I guess director Sam Raimi even agrees that no film of his feels actually real with out the presence of his iconic Evil Useless franchise star in some capability, which is why we hope to see Bruce Campbell within the upcoming Physician Unusual sequel and why he cameos in all three of Raimi’s Spider-Man films. From a wrestling host who names Peter Parker’s alter ego within the first movie, to an usher who refuses to let him into Mary Jane’s play in Spider-Man 2, and a French restaurant maître d’ within the remaining installment, you could possibly make an argument for why every of Campbell’s appearances is best than the remaining, and even that they get funnier with every film.