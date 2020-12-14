news The Godfather Coda And 10 Other Famous Director’s Cuts To Check Out

It’s been 30 years since The Godfather saga got here to an in depth with The Godfather Half III, however Francis Ford Coppola has revisited his typically maligned finale with The Godfather Coda: The Dying of Michael Corleone, a reworked reduce that was launched digitally and on Blu-Ray on Dec. 8.

Director’s cuts are curious issues. Typically they arrive about when a studio takes the reins away from a director; typically they solely handle a small particulars.

Let’s check out what makes Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather Coda totally different from its predecessor, in addition to different well-known director’s cuts. (Warning, some spoilers forward)