news The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle Explains The Downside To Her Iconic ‘This Is Me’ Song

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with numerous firms. We could earn a fee while you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

One of the fashionable authentic musicals prior to now few years is The Greatest Showman, a foot-stomping and star-studded story loosely primarily based on the lifetime of P.T. Barnum. Strolling out of the film, a lot of wouldn’t have significantly anticipated the efficiency Broadway actress Keala Settle’s “This Is Me” track would outshine the likes of Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya, however that’s the ability of The Greatest Showman.