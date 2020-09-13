news The Heartwarming Moment Dwayne Johnson Shared With Stan Lee Shared Before His Death

One among my favourite tales I used to be in a position to seize was of him and Stan Lee, earlier than Stan handed. It had been years since that they had seen one another, however Stan was one of many legends of the enterprise that when DJ first broke into Hollywood, he greeted him with open arms and he actually believed in him and what he would have the ability to do. Stan thought DJ had lots to supply to the enterprise. This picture was taken a few years after they first met, and it was taken at Stan’s Comedian-Con in L.A., the place we have been introduced some footage of our film Rampage, and the information had come out that DJ could be placing on a cape and getting into the DC world as Black Adam. It was a very candy second to return full circle and for Stan to say, ‘I at all times knew you have been going to be what you have been going to turn into.’