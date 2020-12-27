news The Holiday's Cameron Diaz Recalls Running In Heels For 7 Days And The Movie Only Used Two Shots

Chances are you’ll keep in mind the scene in The Vacation already–and spoilers if you have not seen this film up to now 15 years. In it, Cameron Diaz’s Amanda has simply spent her Christmas vacation making a romantic connection in England. She’s about to go again to sunny California, however decides as an alternative that it’s time to be daring. So, she decides to run again to a cottage. The solely drawback is that Amanda is sporting designer clothes and heels within the scene and Diaz needed to run over and over within the sneakers. Sadly, as Cameron Diaz relayed in a latest interview with Vulture, they shot the scene over and over, however finally solely used two pictures of Amanda operating again throughout the panorama.