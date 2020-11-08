news The Huge Number Of Covid Tests Jurassic World: Dominion Went Through During Its 18-Month Shoot

Again in August, it was reported that Jurassic World: Dominion had used someplace within the ballpark of 18,000 COVID-19 checks. Now that the movie has lastly wrapped manufacturing at Pinewood Studios, the manufacturing has racked up just a little over double that quantity to 40,000 COVID checks, in response to Deadline. On prime of that, in addition they spent tens of millions on added security protocols and required the solid and crew to be remoted for months whereas they filmed.