news The Key Star Trek Character Quentin Tarantino Had 'So Much Enjoyable' Working On For His R-Rated Movie

Between these two films, in addition to the one Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley labored on that may star a brand-new solid of characters and contain a lethal virus, Paramount actually is missing for selections on find out how to hold the Star Trek movie sequence going. The query is which one will the studio choose, or if the studio will proceed to maintain the pause button pressed on Star Trek cinematic endeavors. At the very least Star Trek followers can take consolation within the TV aspect of the franchise being again up and operating with reveals like Discovery and Picard, with lots extra to observe.