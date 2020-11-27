news The Lord Of The Rings Scene That Always Makes Sean Astin Cry

You realize, it was… we have been on jail time. All people was counting down for the final three months. And I feel they should have chosen that, or at the very least saved it till that second. It was a managed factor. It was within the warehouse at Stone Road, which was the studio down there. It is an deserted paint manufacturing unit. It is an previous paint manufacturing unit, and each time the wind blows, the home windows rattle and stuff like that. However you understand, there was champagne. I do not suppose that was the tip of principal images, however it was undoubtedly a wrap on the Hobbits. We went round as a crew, the Hobbits. So it was like, ‘Oh, the Hobbits are on set!’ Or, ‘The Hobbits are touring to set.’ ‘The place are the Hobbits? Are the Hobbits consuming once more?’