news The Lovely Way Jason Momoa Surprised A Young Aquaman Fan Battling With Cancer

One of many coolest parts of enjoying a superhero on the massive display needs to be the moments the place you get to faux to be that hero OFF display as nicely, to heat the guts of a kid. Youngsters are enormous followers of the comic-book characters that actors like Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Gal Gadot play. And actors get immediate bonus factors in my e book after they faux to be these heroes, simply to make a child’s day.
Jason Momoa can’t cover the truth that he’s Aquaman. He doesn’t put on a masks when enjoying the King of Atlantis. And his grizzly demeanor goes hand in hand with the interpretation he has delivered to the DC underwater ruler. However Arthur Curry’s depth fades away when Momoa FaceTimes with Danny, a younger boy — and a large Aquaman fan — who’s battling most cancers.
Jason Momoa chatting with the boy.
Accompanying his video submit, Jason Momoa made it recognized that a number of pals let him know concerning the particular child going via a really laborious time. He ends his submit with a want that I pray Warner Bros. is fulfilling:
So I simply needed to say thanks to the neighborhood, family and friends on Instagram for reaching out and displaying me this stunning boy Danny who’s going via chemo and has most cancers. I noticed his video on-line that made me need to get in contact and FaceTime him and spend a while speaking to him. If you need to assist out and skim extra about his story and his household his go fund me is in my IG story and LINK IN BIO . Hey @wbpictures let’s get Danny a Aquaman Trident ! Aloha J
When he gets to an Aquaman-themed present, he loses his shit, and it's lovely.
As talked about, I can’t get sufficient of these things. I’m a father, and I do know the issues that will make my very own kids brighten up in the event that they occurred to be going via actually difficult instances. So I love each actor who takes day out of their schedules to attach with followers who want this enhance. It may be life-altering.
Jason Momoa is predicted to reprise his Aquaman function in a sequel that James Wan mentioned whereas he was presenting at DC FanDome. Previous to that, although, Aquaman footage that Momoa filmed as a part of Zack Snyder’s Justice League will resurface when that film — or, four-part miniseries — debuts on HBO Max in 2021.
