news The Lovely Way Liam Neeson Surprised Frontline Workers Helping Covid Patients In 2020

Liam Neeson’s new movie, Blacklight, is one more motion thriller directed by Mark Williams. In accordance with NME, it will likely be the primary film to be filmed utilizing the Melbourne Conference and Exhibition Centre. The Australian authorities has made a push to deliver abroad movie manufacturing to their area this 12 months, and Blacklight seems to be one of many first movies that could be a product of that effort. After a interval that lasted over 100 days and helped curb the unfold of COVID-19, Melbourne lifted its strict lockdown measures, making it one of many safer areas on the earth for all times to return to regular.