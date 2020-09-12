news The Magic Kingdom's Cinderella's Castle Has Lost Its Princesses, But There’s Good News

Walt Disney World has been again up and working since July, however the Florida theme parks are nonetheless slowly phasing reopening choose points of interest. The Home of Mouse has already introduced that 4 of its eating areas will lastly open later this month, however there’s nonetheless some restrictions in place. The restaurant contained in the newly renovated Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom, Cinderella’s Royal Desk, won’t embody character eating in the meanwhile, however it’s going to in flip be cheaper to expertise.