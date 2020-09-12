news The Magic Kingdom's Cinderella's Castle Has Lost Its Princesses, But There’s Good News

Depart a Remark
Walt Disney World has been again up and working since July, however the Florida theme parks are nonetheless slowly phasing reopening choose points of interest. The Home of Mouse has already introduced that 4 of its eating areas will lastly open later this month, however there’s nonetheless some restrictions in place. The restaurant contained in the newly renovated Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom, Cinderella’s Royal Desk, won’t embody character eating in the meanwhile, however it’s going to in flip be cheaper to expertise.
Visiting Cinderella’s Royal Desk is often $75 for adults and $45 for kids. When the luxurious restaurant opens on September 24, the brand new costs will probably be $62 for adults and $37 for youths. This uncommon worth reduce for the Magic Kingdom location that was observed by Weblog Mickey offers visitors practically 20% off. But Disney Princesses won’t be making appearances contained in the citadel.
Nevertheless, Magic Kingdom is now providing a singular strategy to spot the princesses on Most important Avenue U.S.A. There’s a brand new mini parade referred to as The Royal Princess Processional, which permits visitors to see Princess Cinderella, Snow White, Jasmine, Elena, Belle, Aurora, Ariel, Rapunzel, Tiana and Merida, who leads it using on a horse, at a secure distance. Test it out beneath for some Disney serotonin:
These modifications are a part of the changes the theme park has needed to make in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. After closing in March, Walt Disney World reopened to the general public in mid-July. The parks introduced final week 4 of its eating areas would return.
Magic Kingdom’s Gaston’s Tavern opened September 4, Cinderella’s Royal Desk will probably be subsequent on September 24, Hollywood Studios’ Hollywood and Vine on September 25 and ABC Commissary on October 4. Reservations are at the moment open for Cinderella’s Royal Desk and Hollywood and Vine.
So far as the approaching Halloween season, Walt Disney World has cancelled its annual Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Celebration recurring occasion that sometimes runs throughout spooky season. Nevertheless, visitors will now be welcome to put on costumes on the parks throughout regular park hours. The theme parks have additionally cancelled their annual winter vacation festivities, however Cinderella’s Castle in Magic Kingdom will nonetheless have a brand new festive look in the course of the season.
California’s Disney theme parks haven’t but opened to the general public per California’s security pointers. Since Orange County made progress this week by shifting from their purple to crimson tier, some indoor eating at Downtown Disney will probably be accessible, working at 25% capability. The county’s COVID-19 progress has additionally allowed theaters to point out motion pictures once more.
This has been a tough 12 months for theme parks. Hopefully, these small steps sign the parks getting again on their toes once more. Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra theme park information together with the most recent in motion pictures and TV.
