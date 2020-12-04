news The Mandalorian Proves The Star Wars Movies Made A Pretty Big Mistake In 2015

Watching Star Wars: The Power Awakens demonstrates that J.J. Abrams understands, appreciates and adores the visible motif of Star Wars. The Millennium Falcon racing by means of a canyon to keep away from tie fighters appears to be like cool. It IS cool. However The Power Awakens will get quite a lot of warmth (and deservedly so) for mimicking A New Hope as a substitute of branching off and establishing any actual Star Wars lore of its personal. Maybe it’s as a result of The Power Awakens was too essential to fail. Lucasfilm was playing by bringing Star Wars again to the massive display screen, and it wanted to attach with mainstream audiences who weren’t following The Clone Wars in animation. How do you do this? Give them extra of what they’ve already mentioned that they love.