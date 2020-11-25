news The Mystery Of D.B. Cooper: 6 Things To Know About The Case Ahead of The HBO Documentary

The case surrounding the mysterious occasions of D.B. Cooper’s hijacking of a business plane excessive above the American Northwest has perplexed members of the general public and legislation enforcement officers for almost 50 years. Ever for the reason that clean-cut man armed with a briefcase, a ransom observe, and a bomb demanded a big sum of money earlier than leaping out mid-flight with a parachute by no means to be seen once more has change into the stuff of legend, which is why it is the deal with the brand new HBO film The Mystery of D.B. Cooper.

This feature-length documentary, which is being launched 49 years to day of the notorious prevalence, dives into the hijacking, the decades-long investigation, and people who declare to know the true id of a brazen prison who has but to be recognized. And earlier than you look ahead to your self, listed below are six fast issues to know concerning the case.