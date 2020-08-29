news The New Mutants Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying

The top of an period is lastly right here, of us. Whereas final 12 months’s Darkish Phoenix wrapped up the primary X-Males movie sequence, The New Mutants marks the ultimate entry within the then-20th Century Fox-controlled franchise. The film arrives almost two and a half years after it was initially alleged to hit theaters, however judging by the opinions that at the moment are up, The New Mutants ends this chapter of the mutant property’s cinematic historical past with extra of a fizzle than a bang.