news The Next Alita: Battle Angel Twitter Campaign Is Aiming To Bring The Film Back To Theaters

After all, the aim of a theatrical re-release for Alita: Battle Angel is to be sure that the sequel, popularly known as Alita: Fallen Angel, has a greater likelihood of turning into a actuality. The considering behind this complete train is that if Alita’s first cinematic journey returned to massive screens throughout, viewers members who missed out the primary time would be capable of benefit from the journey because it was initially supposed. With sufficient of a leap in attendance, Disney, or possibly even Paramount, could be motivated to get the gears turning for that second installment of us are hoping for.