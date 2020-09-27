news The Next Twilight E-book: 5 Things Stephenie Meyer Has Said About What She's Working On

Followers of the creator might at the least have the ability to sit up for a totally new world from the creator earlier than the Twilight sequel, relying on how issues shake out. This, nevertheless, isn’t nice information for many who have been holding out hope for the trilogy for The Host for years. For the reason that story about an alien race invading the our bodies of people is technically certainly one of her established worlds, we’re now left with two continuations to nonetheless impatiently await. However, who is aware of, perhaps the creator has an superior new world to introduce us to first.