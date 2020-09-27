news The Next Twilight E-book: 5 Things Stephenie Meyer Has Said About What She's Working On

Go away a Remark
Haven’t you heard? “We reside in a Twilight world!” That precise line from Tenet is aware of what it’s all about since we’d wish to consider there may be extra to see from the cultural phenomenon sooner or later. Followers of the franchise we’ve given a deal with over the summer time when the long-awaited Midnight Solar novel hit bookshelves – reigniting our love for Edward and Bella’s romance by means of the lion’s eyes this time. And through the press tour for Midnight Solar, Stephenie Meyer has additionally teased her curiosity in persevering with the sequence with sequels.
You’ll have heard the preliminary report that Stephenie Meyer has concepts for 2 extra Twilight books, however now it is time to delve deeper into what the creator has disclosed about what precisely that might imply. Throughout an unique digital look for US on-line e-book chain Books-A-Million, Meyer had just a few key issues to say about her plans to proceed Twilight. Let’s sink our enamel into it right here:
Stephenie Meyer’s Progress On Extra Twilight Books
Stephenie Meyer pleasantly shocked followers when she disclosed that she has made some progress on two extra Twilight books. She mentioned there are “two extra books” inside the world she has established that she want to discover additional. Right here’s what she mentioned particularly about the place she’s at within the writing course of:
I’ve bought them outlined and a chapter written, I consider the primary one, so I do know it’s there. I’m not prepared to try this proper now, I need to do one thing model new.
So mainly the concepts are there and written down in a naked bones type someplace in Stephenie Meyer’s workplace. She has positioned them apart in hopes of engaged on one thing utterly new first. Now that Midnight Solar has turn out to be a No. 1 bestseller, maybe she’ll be extra desirous about going again to the e-book franchise and writing that second chapter!
When The Next Twilight E-book Will Be Set
An particularly thrilling bit of data the creator disclosed through the occasion is the main target of the subsequent Twilight e-book. As we all know, there’s plenty of locations Meyer might journey to in a brand new e-book from the sequence, whether or not it’s some kind of prequel about one of many Cullens’ pasts or spin off a few fan-favorite akin to Leah. Primarily based on what the creator mentioned, we’ll be getting a straight sequel to Breaking Daybreak. In her phrases:
I feel technically will probably be set prior to now as a result of the sequel to Breaking Daybreak begins about 4 years after Breaking Daybreak. In order that’s prior to now, however for me it is sooner or later. It is a bizarre psychological area.
4 years after Breaking Daybreak!! What does that appear like? We have already got so many questions. It’s unusual to see her say this, as a result of actually I didn’t suppose we’d see one other Edward/Bella story after the conclusion she wrote in 2008. We’d think about there can be a totally totally different dynamic in play with Bella being extra skilled as a vampire and Renesmee being extra grown up. Have they moved away from Forks and are Charlie and Jacob nonetheless part of their lives? It’s a extremely thrilling place for the franchise to proceed.
Sure, The Volturi Will Be Concerned In The Twilight Sequel
Moreover, Meyer talked a little bit bit about the primary villains of the unique Twilight sequence, the Volturi. As you already know, the Volturi is a largely highly effective coven of vampires that implement the legislation, however can have a reasonably deadly method of going about it. Bella and Edward bought on their dangerous facet in Breaking Daybreak after they had been underneath the impression Renesmee was an immortal youngster (a child who’s became a vampire), when Bella did in truth give delivery to her.
The miscommunication is cleared up on the finish of the sequence, however Breaking Daybreak does depart it open-ended because the Cullens consider the Volturi will search vengeance for the humiliation they precipitated them. Listed here are Stephenie Meyer’s feedback on what’s subsequent for the coven:
The Volturi clearly must be handled. They’re the large dangerous and clearly usually are not going to depart the Cullens alone. They usually’re not going to do that ‘hey, you meet us right here and we’ll combat it out.’ They’re going to come out of it from the edges. So that’s coming.
Anybody simply get chills? That is actually thrilling. It sounds just like the Cullens would possibly take care of some kind of secret conflict with the Volturi as they try to get again on the Cullens. 4 years provides the Volturi ample time to plan some kind of a intelligent assault and will make for an intriguing new chapter within the sequence.
Why Stephenie Meyer Is Holding Off Writing Extra Twilight Proper Now
As pumped as these particulars make us, we after all can’t ignore the truth that Stephenie Meyer did clearly say {that a} Twilight sequel just isn’t what she’s leaping to instantly after the discharge of Midnight Solar. She does have a strong rationalization as to why she’s not in a position to transfer to writing it in the meanwhile although. In her phrases:
For me, plenty of the enjoyment of writing comes from creating and I actually need to do a brand new world, new guidelines and new mythology. Mythology is type of my factor, so I get excited to create one thing new as a substitute of simply following the outdated guidelines I have already got. I do need to get to that and I plan to finally. I want I could possibly be extra like a machine, like that is what I need to do subsequent, plug it in, do it however that’s simply not how my mind works.
Followers of the creator might at the least have the ability to sit up for a totally new world from the creator earlier than the Twilight sequel, relying on how issues shake out. This, nevertheless, isn’t nice information for many who have been holding out hope for the trilogy for The Host for years. For the reason that story about an alien race invading the our bodies of people is technically certainly one of her established worlds, we’re now left with two continuations to nonetheless impatiently await. However, who is aware of, perhaps the creator has an superior new world to introduce us to first.
Meyer Will Inform Us The Finish Of Twilight On Her Deathbed If She Has To
Now this final level is a bit disheartening, as a result of it is bittersweet. On one hand Meyer makes it clear she needs Twilight followers to know the way her saga ends along with her supposed sequel whether or not she lives to inform it, however on the opposite, the truth that she says this makes it sound like she may not get round to it. Take a look at what she mentioned:
I do know what occurs and if I don’t ever get round to writing it, I’ll do a daring factors model on my deathbed and [business partner Meghan Hibbett] will in all probability be the one recording it with this actually [coughs], and I’ll inform all people what occurs with out the writing.
Okay, so she mentioned this with a lightweight tone and Stephenie Meyer is simply 46 years younger, however nonetheless… I actually hope we get a sequel ahead of later. And a daring factors model simply wouldn’t be the identical. Whereas these teases concerning the subsequent Twilight e-book are thrilling, this final quote is a reminder that books take time to jot down and it might take some persistence earlier than it is formally within the works.
What do you consider these particulars about what’s coming subsequent for Twilight? Are you excited or content material with how Breaking Daybreak closed issues out? In fact right here at CinemaBlend we would like to see Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart to return for one more film. Vote in our ballot beneath and keep tuned for extra Twilight information.
