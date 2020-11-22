General News

The Princess Switch 3? Vanessa Hudgens Hints At Another Netflix Film, But Says One Thing Won't Happen

November 22, 2020
Vanessa Hudgens as Fiona, Duchess Margaret and Stacy in Princess Switch: Switched Again

Spoilers for The Princess Switch: Switched Once more lie forward.

Since Netflix is completely that neighbor who has its Christmas lights up per week after Halloween, the streaming service has already launched a slew of holiday-themed treats, with rather more to return. This previous week marked the discharge of the The Princess Switch: Switched Once more, the sequel to the 2018 movie. Vanessa Hudgens stars this time as not two, however three lookalike characters, who cross paths throughout Duchess Margaret’s coronation week. But what number of doppelgängers is just too far?

Vanessa Hudgens’ latest character, on this occasion, is Margaret’s cousin — a fierce blonde with a nefarious plot up her sleeves. A 3rd movie seems to be on the horizon, as Hudgens alluded to it the movie in a cheeky method throughout a current interview with ET. But the actress has additionally made one factor clear about The Princess Switch 3:

We’re already at max outrageous right here with three characters, we’re simply going to maintain it at that. And I’d 100% lose my thoughts if I attempted so as to add one other me, despite the fact that it might most likely be Scottish [and] I really like that accent and it might be a terrific excuse to grasp the Scottish accent. But no, that’s not occurring.

Vanessa Hudgens is drawing the road. Three characters is her restrict so, no, there won’t be any further characters transferring ahead, per The Wrap. It’s honest, contemplating the actress has needed to play off a number of variations of herself for 2 motion pictures straight. When CinemaBlend spoke to the actress for The Princess Switch, she broke down what it was wish to play three character in the identical film:

It’s all very complicated to be trustworthy. It’s all very time consuming, as a result of usually you’d do a scene, do a large [shot], do everybody’s protection and transfer on, however with this you do a large, you retain the large there to allow them to put everybody collectively after which I simply should undergo each character with the adjustments in between after which my stand ins would do the scenes as properly and should study all of the totally different elements. It’s simply very, very complicated particularly after an extended day, my mind would undoubtedly be fried.

Extra doppelgängers or not, it’s thrilling to listen to that Princess Switch will likely be a trilogy in spite of everything. You probably have checked out Switched Once more on Netflix, you realize the place the third film may very well be main. At the tip of the film, Duchess Margaret will get married to Nick Sagar’s Kevin in an airport. This needs to be adopted by a extra formal (and royal) ceremony, proper? And can we see Fiona once more? There’s a lot to think about, however I can’t wait to see how these storylines proceed.

Other than The Princess Switch, Hudgenes simply wrapped her work on Tick, Tick… Increase, a semi-autobiographical musical about Lease author Jonathan Larson. The movie stars Andrew Garfield because the playwright and is helmed by Lin-Manuel Miranda in his directorial debut. Hudgens advised us that the Hamilton creator is an “cute” filmmaker, who’s nonetheless doing step routines amidst pandemic restrictions on set. That film will likely be coming to Netflix as quickly as 2021.

Till then, Princess Switch: Switched Once more is on the market to stream now. Try CinemaBlend’s assessment of the vacation sequel and prepare for the subsequent vacation providing, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which arrives on November 25.


