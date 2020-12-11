news The Prom Solid: Where You've Seen The Netflix Movie Stars Before

It isn’t an excessive amount of of stretch to think about Meryl Streep and her pal Nicole Kidman starring in a brand new, old style musical, but seeing Keegan-Michael Key within the ensemble is surprising – however welcome, nonetheless. Nevertheless, these girls usually are not the one veterans to the style and the comic is way from the final shock in The Prom forged.

Directed by Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy, the movie relies on a Tony-nominated hit stage present of the identical identify that was truly impressed by a heartwarming true story. It focuses on an Indiana teenager whose plea to take her girlfriend to the annual college dance convinces the conservative college board to cancel the occasion totally. Upon listening to the information, a quartet of theater actors affected by their very own private crises determine to offer the lonely scholar an opportunity to be herself by organizing their very own promenade.