news The Rock Got A Float In Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, And The Internet Can’t Get Enough

Like so many occasions this 12 months, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was affected by the present well being disaster, with the modifications for 2020 together with being closed to the general public, prerecorded and never having any individuals underneath the age of 18. Nonetheless, one factor this 12 months’s Parade boasted as traditional was the fanciful balloons, and Dwayne Johnson was among the many topics who was represented in float kind. Evidently the web was fairly taken with this balloon.