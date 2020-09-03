news The Rock Reveals He's Tested Positive For COVID-19 In New Message To Fans

Go away a Remark
As the worldwide pandemic continues to comb the globe by means of to the second-half of 2020, even high-profile Hollywood names are vulnerable to the virus. Tom Hanks and his spouse Rita Wilson famously grew to become the primary well-known figures to check optimistic for COVID-19 and it has continued to unfold to stars similar to Antonio Banderas and Mel Gibson. As Dwayne Johnson simply revealed on his social media, he and his household have not too long ago been affected by the virus as properly.
The Rock introduced on Wednesday afternoon that he, his spouse Lauren Hashian and their two younger daughters have examined optimistic for COVID-19 and have been quietly coping with it for the previous two to a few weeks. He referred to as it “some of the difficult and troublesome” his household have ever needed to endure, however assured the next:
I’m joyful to let you know guys that we as a household are good. We’re on the opposite finish of it. We’re on the opposite aspect. We’re now not contagious and, thank God, we’re wholesome. And we have now gotten by means of COVID-19 stronger and more healthy.
The Jumanji actor went on to say he’s overcome his share of struggles all through his life, however since this concerned his household and “primary precedence,” it made it a “actual kick within the intestine” to endure. He’s counting his blessings right now, grateful he and his household have seen the opposite aspect of the virus. Dwayne Johnson detailed that his two children didn’t cope with far more than a “little sore throat” the primary couple days and shortly bounced again however it was a unique story for him and his spouse. In his phrases:
A few of the silver linings out of this, and I’m at all times making an attempt to search for silver linings when challenges come my manner, is mostly, infants and little kids can typically have little to no signs in any respect. So for our infants, Jazzy and Tia, that they had slightly sore throat the primary couple of days, however aside from that, they bounced again, and it’s been life as regular. Completely happy infants operating round and enjoying, however we have now remoted ourselves as a household, it’s what we needed to do. It was slightly bit totally different for Lauren and I. We had a tough go, however we acquired by means of it, and once more, we acquired by means of it as a household. We’re stronger, we’re higher and we did it collectively.
Dwayne Johnson went on to clarify how he and his household got here to cope with the virus with these phrases:
We picked up COVID-19 from very shut household and mates. And these are individuals who we love and belief, these are individuals who we nonetheless love and belief. They’re devastated, by the best way, that they have been those who picked it up. They do not know the place they picked it up, they’re devastated that it led to them infecting our household. With it, fortunately, we have been in a position to management it and mitigate it, and it didn’t unfold uncontrolled.
He additionally went on to encourage his followers to be extra disciplined about bringing in visitors because the U.S. nonetheless faces this virus head-on every single day. The Rock instructed Instagram he felt he had already been holding a detailed eye on doing their half, however he will probably be taking it much more severely after coping with it first hand. He urged others that even when they belief guests, “you continue to by no means know,” additionally calling for visitors to be examined earlier than making contact.
The actor, who’s gearing as much as play Black Adam for DC in 2021, stated he has not been working as of late. One takeaway from his expertise that he needed to go on to others was their “dedication to wellness” by doing something they will to spice up the immune system, together with the usage of antioxidants, nutritional vitamins and staying hydrated. He additionally highlighted the need of carrying a masks round others as well being professionals have continued to ask in the course of the well being disaster.
You’ll be able to take a look at Dwayne Johnson’s complete message under:
Dwayne Johnson has a busy yr forward of him, with the delayed Jungle Cruise hitting theaters subsequent summer season, in addition to Netflix’s Purple Discover with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot underway amongst his different thrilling tasks. Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra information about how the continuing disaster is affecting Hollywood.
