news The Rock Reveals He's Tested Positive For COVID-19 In New Message To Fans

A few of the silver linings out of this, and I’m at all times making an attempt to search for silver linings when challenges come my manner, is mostly, infants and little kids can typically have little to no signs in any respect. So for our infants, Jazzy and Tia, that they had slightly sore throat the primary couple of days, however aside from that, they bounced again, and it’s been life as regular. Completely happy infants operating round and enjoying, however we have now remoted ourselves as a household, it’s what we needed to do. It was slightly bit totally different for Lauren and I. We had a tough go, however we acquired by means of it, and once more, we acquired by means of it as a household. We’re stronger, we’re higher and we did it collectively.