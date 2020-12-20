news The Rock Shows Off Callused Hands In Reflective Post About His Career

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has proved to be one of many hardest working stars within the leisure trade. Any time you hear in regards to the actor, TV host and producer, he appears to be engaged on some type of venture. And if not, you possibly can in all probability discover him within the fitness center figuring out, not letting cuts or scratches get in his method. This excessive work ethic just isn’t solely mirrored by his physique of labor but in addition by the callouses on his palms. Although The Rock isn’t ashamed by their look and, as evidenced by a latest submit, he takes delight in what they symbolize.