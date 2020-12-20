General News

The Rock Shows Off Callused Hands In Reflective Post About His Career

December 20, 2020
The Rock Shows Off Callused Hands In Reflective Post About His Career

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Luke Hobbs in Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has proved to be one of many hardest working stars within the leisure trade. Any time you hear in regards to the actor, TV host and producer, he appears to be engaged on some type of venture. And if not, you possibly can in all probability discover him within the fitness center figuring out, not letting cuts or scratches get in his method. This excessive work ethic just isn’t solely mirrored by his physique of labor but in addition by the callouses on his palms. Although The Rock isn’t ashamed by their look and, as evidenced by a latest submit, he takes delight in what they symbolize.

Dwayne Johnson lately posted a video of his calloused palms throughout what seemed to be an intense exercise. The Rock didn’t maintain again from actually zooming in on his palms to present his followers an concept of the work he does. You’ll be able to examine them out within the Instagram clip beneath:

Whereas many desire to maintain their palms trying as pristine as potential, The Rock has no downside along with his being a bit tough. As he defined within the submit, he believes his scarred palms symbolize a agency promise on his half:

They is perhaps arduous on the eyes to have a look at and a bit jarring to the contact, however they inform the story of my life and it’s who I’m — and after I look you within the eyes and shake your hand with these torn up suckers you possibly can guess your hard-earned greenback I’ll see my phrase by.

With a lot work on his plate, The Rock is used to signing a whole lot of contracts. Although he doubled down on the truth that a handshake from him is what really seals the deal:

Contracts and time period sheets are binding (legally;) however the true code and binding settlement is our handshake. Eye to eye.

It’s truthfully arduous to not marvel at The Rock’s profession. Though he was the son of wrestling legend Rocky Johnson, he nonetheless needed to work his method up the ranks of the skilled wrestling phrase. He would then enterprise additional into the leisure world as a film star, which might open the door to internet hosting and producing positions.

At current, The Rock is continuous to movie films but in addition serves as a co-owner of the XFL. He’s additionally producing and starring in NBC’s Younger Rock, a scripted dramedy that can depict his childhood.

It goes with out saying that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has quite a bit to be happy with it. It’s additionally good to see that the entertainer is totally grateful and cognizant of the arduous work that it took to get him to the place he’s immediately. He positively units a excessive bar, one that ought to present his many followers with loads of motivation to achieve their very own targets.


Erik Swann
