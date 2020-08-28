news The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Response To Eternals’ Title Change Is A+

A lot of The Suicide Squad‘s plot stays a complete thriller, though James Gunn teased this was the largest and most enjoyable undertaking to this point. Sensible cash says that not the entire ensemble forged will make it out alive, due to this fact making the film’s title (together with “the”) all of the extra applicable. It will even be attention-grabbing to see which members of Activity Pressure X survive, and if they’ve legs within the larger DCEU. As for Harley Quinn, everyone knows she’s not going wherever.