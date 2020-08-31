news The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Reveals Why One Wild Character Couldn’t Make It Into The Movie

Due to DC FanDome, we now know what DC characters will comprise James Gunn’s villainous workforce in The Suicide Squad, and it’s a doozy. Whereas some established people might be current, like Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, there are a ton of newcomers. And consider it or not, there have been some characters that received reduce, together with one wild villain who was a bit an excessive amount of to make it within the film: Dogwelder.