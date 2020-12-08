news The Suicide Squad Video Reveals Idris Elba’s Badass Suit As Bloodsport

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with numerous corporations. We might earn a fee while you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

The DC Prolonged Universe has a ton of thrilling tasks arriving over the subsequent few years, with Warner Bros. anticipated to launch in each theaters and HBO Max. Chief amongst them is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which will probably be a sequel/tender reboot to the unique 2017 film. The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker assembled a killer solid to make up Activity Drive X, together with Idris Elba because the villainous Robert DuBois / Bloodsport. And a brand new video has revealed extra about his badass swimsuit and signature weapons.