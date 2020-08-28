news The Suicide Squad's New Members Explained

King Shark (Steve Agee)

The shark-like humanoid being Nanaue, higher generally known as King Shark, has been a staple of the Suicide Squad because the daybreak of The New 52, becoming a member of across the identical time his arch-enemy Superboy tagged alongside for a mission. The son of the Shark God has a slew of superpowers ranging out of your typical pace and stamina to regenerative well being, and he can be making his cinematic debut in The Suicide Squad after The CW’s The Flash marked his first dwell motion look. Enjoying Shark King in mo-cap is comic Steve Agee, however since no new info on Taika Waititi’s function within the movie has been revealed, individuals are speculating the New Zealand-born, Oscar-winning filmmaker could present the voice.