news The Surprising Way Paul Bettany Related To Uncle Frank’s Story

Author/director Alan Ball’s Uncle Frank is about in 1973, however the conflicts it offers in are very a lot modern. Whereas it’s structured as a coming of age story centering on Sophia Lillis’ Beth Bledsoe, the story is primarily pushed by the truth that Paul Bettany’s titular Frank Bledsoe is a homosexual man who has by no means had the braveness required to return out to his household. Following a loss of life within the household, he, Beth, and his boyfriend (Peter Macdissi) street journey from New York all the way down to the Bledsoe homestead, forcing Frank to confront critical demons from his previous.