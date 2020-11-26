news The Time Disneyland Had Its Own Circus, And It Didn't Go Well

Issues With The Mickey Mouse Membership Circus

Along with the circus merely not being a “plus” attraction, it had a share of its personal points associated to being a circus. A part of the rationale Walt might have been so into the concept of the circus was that he actually needed to incorporate reside animals within the park. Initially, the Jungle Cruise was going to make use of actual, not animatronic animals. Sadly, reside animals are troublesome to handle, one thing that the circus rapidly found. There are tales about llamas getting free through the parade and operating off, in addition to, in fact, spitting on visitors. There was additionally preventing contained in the cages. The human performers did not truthful a lot better. Apparently, the clowns, very similar to the clowns in Dumbo, apparently had an inclination to get intoxicated and even stroll round in little or no clothes backstage, which was all of the extra of a difficulty since because the children of the Mickey Mouse Membership had been hanging round in the identical space.