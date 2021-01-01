news The Top 10 Movies Of 2020, According To CinemaBlend

#5. Host

Common Rating: 4.25/5

In the previous couple of years, one of the crucial attention-grabbing stylistic subgenres to emerge has been what may be referred to as “on display” movies, which is to say tales that play out solely throughout the screens of laptops, sensible telephones, and many others. Open Home windows, the Unfriended motion pictures, and Looking out have every progressed the thought in their very own methods, however Rob Savage’s Host is the perfect we’ve seen but, and one other good zeitgeist 2020 title given using a Zoom name throughout the on-going pandemic. Quick and candy (it’s solely 56 minutes lengthy), it was one of many scariest new releases of the 12 months that places a fantastic twist on the cinematic séance, and one among its greatest surprises.