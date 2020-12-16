news The Unusual Ways Pixar’s Soul Thought About Killing Off Jamie Foxx’s Character

Pete Docter: We had a few ideas that possibly he was so into rehearsing that he will get hit by a truck or one thing. It wanted to be sort of comedic since you don’t wish to horrify folks proper off the bat.

Dana Murray: You talked a couple of piano falling on him.

Pete Docter: Yeah, yeah, that may have been good.

Kemp Powers: Properly we had the one boarded model the place, keep in mind, he banged his head on one thing dangling down and didn’t know he was useless. So he hit his head and remains to be strolling, then circled and appeared again, and he was useless behind himself. So he kind of had gotten knocked out and stored strolling down the road.