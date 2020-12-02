news The Van Helsing Reboot Just Took A Major Step Forward

Within the wake of Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man earlier this yr, the additional growth of Van Helsing is attention-grabbing. The expectation will not be for it to characteristic the titular hero going through off in opposition to monsters established in different films (which might have been the plan had the Darkish Universe really turn out to be a factor after Alex Kurtzman’s The Mummy), however as an alternative we might get a extra self-contained story that’s extra centered on particularly accentuating what’s nice in regards to the character than constructing out a bigger world and even aiming to start out a complete sequence. Time will inform, however the idea of Common Monster films coming from extra of a filmmaker-driven method is certainly thrilling.