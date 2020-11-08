General News

The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln Grew Back His Rick Beard, And Fans Are Freaking About The Movie

November 8, 2020
The Walking Useless has change into an enormous franchises over its years on AMC, due to the flagship authentic collection in addition to the 2 spinoffs that adopted. Moreover, followers are desperate to see how the introduced Rick Grimes film is being developed, particularly since that challenge is surprisingly heading to theaters. And since Andrew Lincoln just lately grew his beard out, the fandom is collectively freaking out.

Andrew Lincoln starred as protagonist Rick Grimes all through the vast majority of The Walking Useless‘s run on tv. He ultimately departed about midway by Season 9; and whereas the characters presumed he died audiences noticed him depart on a helicopter with Jadis/Anne. The story will ultimately proceed with the mysterious film led by Lincoln, and followers are freaking out now that his Rick beard is again. Try the most recent picture of the 47 year-old actor beneath.

“With a bit of luck, by subsequent yr, I’ll be going out with one in every of these women…” #loveactually

Nicely hiya there, Mr. Grimes. Other than being a Love, Truly reunion, the above we are able to see Andrew Lincoln rocking the beard that his signature Walking Useless character so typically had through the zombie apocalypse. We’ll simply have to attend for any data relating to when the lengthy awaited Rick Grimes film really turns into a actuality.

The above picture involves us from Instagram, and reveals Andrew Lincoln alongside fellow Love, Truly star Invoice Nighy. One fortunate fan caught a photograph with the pair of British actors, and included a quote from that beloved Christmas film within the course of. And whereas there is not any precise indication that The Walking Useless film is gearing as much as movie, the various followers on the market took word of Lincoln’s look.

In actuality, Andrew Lincoln’s beard is probably going linked to the live-streamed stage manufacturing of A Christmas Carol that he is at present set to star in. The first picture of the actor as Ebenezer Scrooge confirmed Lincoln rising out his beard, however this newest photograph reveals far longer and extra gray facial hair. If the Walking Useless franchise plans on beginning on the Rick Grimes film sooner fairly than later, he might presumably rock the identical beard.

It has been years since Andrew Lincoln was written off The Walking Useless, and AMC’s apocalyptic drama has seen continued success since his departure. However even because the present stored going, followers have been patiently ready for Rick Grimes to return in his creating film. Sadly, there’s been no indication as to when this challenge will change into a actuality.

Narratively, it is by no means been a greater time to lastly start work on the Rick Grimes film. The character’s apocalyptic spouse Michonne (Danai Gurira) has additionally left The Walking Useless, this time in seek for Rick. So it appears logical that they could each have a task within the upcoming film, which is able to reveal the place Rick and Anne ended up on their mysterious helicopter trip.

Within the meantime, The Walking Useless and its varied spinoffs can be found on AMC. As we look ahead to extra data relating to the Rick Grimes film, make sure to take a look at our 2020 launch record to plan your subsequent film expertise.


How The Walking Useless: World Past Solved A Large Rick Grimes Thriller In Submit-Credit Scene

