news The Wild Way Johnny Depp Cost Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Millions Of Dollars

Go away a Remark
To say the final a number of years have been tough on Johnny Depp can be an understatement, as his persevering with authorized battles with ex-wife Amber Heard have affected each his skilled and private lives. Nevertheless, it wasn’t that way back that Depp nonetheless had cachet within the Hollywood realm, corresponding to when he returned to play Jack Sparrow for the fifth time in 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Although that’s to not say that issues had been calm behind the scenes with the actor, because it’s been reported that Depp’s indulgence in medication ended up costing that manufacturing thousands and thousands of {dollars}.
Through the trial protecting Johnny Depp’s libel case in the UK, testimony revealed that through the making of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in Australia, the actor swallowed eight ecstasy tablets without delay. This led to Depp happening, as described by THR, a “marketing campaign of terror” aimed toward Amber Heard that ended with the tip of his finger being sliced off. Depp claimed that Heard threw a bottle of alcohol at him, which injured his finger.
Nevertheless the incident occurred, Johnny Depp subsequently needed to be flown to Los Angeles for surgical procedure, requiring Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales to close down manufacturing for 2 weeks. This transfer price $350,000 per day, so over 14 days, that provides as much as $4.9 million. It’s additionally value noting that the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean film was made off a finances someplace between $230-$320 million, so an already-expensive manufacturing having to dedicate monetary assets to cope with this drug-fueled damage is… not nice, to place it mildly.
This definitely isn’t the primary we’ve heard about Johnny Depp’s drug use. Again in June, as a part of the aforementioned libel case, a sequence of texts had been disclosed revealing exchanges between Depp and his assistant the place the previous tried to acquire medication. And ecstasy isn’t the one illicit substance Depp has consumed, as THR’s article famous how through the U.Ok. trial, it was famous that Depp has additionally taken managed substances like cocaine, Xanax, Adderall, Roxicodone and magic mushrooms, in addition to partook of alcohol.
Sadly for Disney, Johnny Depp’s accident didn’t occur on one of many extra commercially profitable Pirates of the Caribbean films. Dead Men Tell No Tales made near $794 million worldwide, making it the second lowest-grossing film of the franchise, solely coming forward of the film that kicked off this saga, 2003’s Curse of the Black Pearl. Dead Men Tell No Tales filmed in Australia from February to July of 2015.
Quick-forwarding to now, it seems like Johnny Depp’s time because the swashbuckling Jack Sparrow is over, regardless of many followers wanting him to return to the function. A sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film is in growth, nevertheless it’s anticipated to star a brand new protagonist. There’s additionally a by-product within the works that may star Margot Robbie. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer reportedly was all for having Depp’s Sparrow seem briefly in Pirates 6, however Disney “balked” on the concept.
Together with Pirates of the Caribbean, Johnny Depp’s time on the Implausible Beasts franchise can be over. Depp agreed to Warner Bros’ request for him to step away from the function of Gellert Grindelwald, and Mads Mikkelsen will take over because the character. Depp will nonetheless be paid his full Implausible Beasts 3 wage (reportedly $16 million) regardless of having solely shot one scene.
Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for extra updates about Johnny Depp, and maintain observe of flicks set to reach within the close to future with our 2021 launch schedule.
Add Comment