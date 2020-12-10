news The Wild Way Johnny Depp Cost Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Millions Of Dollars

To say the final a number of years have been tough on Johnny Depp can be an understatement, as his persevering with authorized battles with ex-wife Amber Heard have affected each his skilled and private lives. Nevertheless, it wasn’t that way back that Depp nonetheless had cachet within the Hollywood realm, corresponding to when he returned to play Jack Sparrow for the fifth time in 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Although that’s to not say that issues had been calm behind the scenes with the actor, because it’s been reported that Depp’s indulgence in medication ended up costing that manufacturing thousands and thousands of {dollars}.