news This TikTok Cat Is Obsessed With A Star Wars Scene And Mark Hamill Can't Get Enough

January 2, 2021
Luke Skywalker in Star Wars The Last Jedi

We’d like extra Star Wars discourse like this. No arguing about bloodlines, or one director undoing the plotlines laid down by one other. Simply all of us, being amused by a cat who delightfully thinks that she or he can catch the lightsaber {that a} brooding Kylo Ren is tossing away throughout a pivotal second in J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Outdoors of Grogu and Babu Frik, this needs to be essentially the most lovely factor that Star Wars has ever produced. And it even has Mark Hamill’s seal of approval:

The Jedi grasp, who has spent much more time within the robes of Luke Skywalker than he in all probability might have predicted, could be very energetic on social media as he interacts with Star Wars followers of all ages. And when he sees one thing actually intelligent, cool, or cute that’s associated to that galaxy far, distant, he’s pleased to share it together with his followers. On this case, it’s a TikTok of a cat who’s leaping at a TV display to try to snag Kylo’s lightsaber in mid-air.

Foolish cat. Nobody stops Emo Kylo from embracing his new “Mild Facet” and racing to assist his real love, Rey Skywalker.

Ugh, even typing that sentence feels so weird. Wait, I’m going again alone phrase of getting misplaced in Star Wars discourse about lineage and film errors. There’s no room for that in 2021. We’re turning over a brand new leaf. For in the present day, anyway.

The toss that the cat is attempting to intrude with happens at an emotional second in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the place what seems to be a Pressure Ghost of Han Solo (simply don’t ask Harrison Ford what a Pressure Ghost is) speaks to Ben Solo and provides him the push he must reject his villainous methods. Including a leaping cat would have deflated all stress from this scene. Good factor J.J. Abrams didn’t do this.

Kitty cats apart, it’s an excellent time to be a Star Wars fan. The Mandalorian simply wrapped up an unbelievable season of tv on Disney+ and Kathleen Kennedy lately ushered in a wave of recent programming that may hold Star Wars on our radars for years to return. Acquainted characters like Obi-wan, Anakin and Ashoka shall be carrying live-action exhibits, whereas thrilling filmmakers reminiscent of Patty Jenkins shall be taking options to theaters with Rogue Squadron.

To maintain updated with the entire new Star Wars materials that shall be coming to theaters and streaming, just remember to bookmark CinemaBlend and browse us every day. We’re masking each step of Star Wars’ ever-expanding journey each day.

