news Tiger Woods: 8 Big Things To Know About The Golf Pro Before The HBO Max Documentary

Even for those who’re not a golf fan, it’s fairly unlikely you don’t know the title Tiger Woods. Woods just isn’t solely thought of one of many biggest golfers within the recreation’s historical past, however about as massive a sports activities icon because the likes of Michael Jordan, Tom Brady or LeBron James. Now, he would be the focus of a two-part documentary, Tiger, airing January 10 and January 17 on HBO and HBO Max.
In case the one factor you recognize about Tiger Woods is that he’s that golfer who at all times wears purple shirts, let’s lay a little bit of floor work on among the need-to-know details and why Tiger might be one of many subsequent nice sports activities documentaries.
Tiger Woods Was A {Golfing} Sensation At 2 Years Outdated
Most 2-year-olds are nonetheless mastering the artwork of strolling, however a 2-year-old Tiger Woods already had a golf swing that, as a 30-year-old who has misplaced greater than his share of golf balls, I’m a bit jealous of. Woods confirmed this uncooked pure expertise in 1978 on The Mike Douglas Present in entrance of a nationwide viewers and celebrities Bob Hope and Jimmy Stewart.
Woods’ expertise for the sport being evident from such a younger age has been such an integral a part of his legacy. Nonetheless, his publicity at such a younger age has additionally been criticized, notably towards his late father Earl Woods. Count on extra on that relationship within the doc.
Tiger Woods Bursts Onto The Scene With The 1997 Masters
Previous to 1997, Tiger Woods had already formatted a status as one of many biggest beginner gamers in golf historical past, profitable a number of junior beginner titles, NCAA titles and the one participant to win three consecutive U.S. Beginner titles. He additionally was the low beginner on the 1995 Masters Match. He would make a much bigger splash at Augusta Nationwide only a couple years later.
Through the 1997 Masters, lower than a yr after formally turning professional, Woods gained the match by 12 strokes, on the time the biggest margin of victory at one among golf’s 4 majors within the fashionable period. It was historic past the rating, as Woods was the primary Black golfer to win a serious, and doing it at a match that didn’t have its first Black participant take part till 1975; simply one of many well-known course’s unlucky (now-amended) discriminatory practices.
With Tiger’s exuberant cheer on the 18th inexperienced, he formally introduced that his time had come.
The Tiger Slam
By 2000, Tiger Woods was already extensively thought of one of the best golfer on the planet. What he would do this yr and into 2001 would cement him as one of many biggest of all time.
Woods earned his third main title on the 2000 U.S. Open, the place he outdid his 1997 Masters efficiency with a margin of victory of 15 strokes, an all-time document. He then gained the British Open at St. Andrews (the birthplace of golf), the place he shot 19-under par. He let some drama occur in a memorable duel with Bob Could at that yr’s PGA Championship. Because the calendar turned to 2001, he set his sights on The Masters. After profitable at Augusta for the second time, he accomplished what has been dubbed the Tiger Slam, holding all 4 majors on the similar time (although not in a single yr).
Woods’ Chase of Jack Nicklaus’ Main Document
After profitable the 2001 Masters, his sixth main, individuals started questioning if Tiger Woods would be capable to break the document set by Jack Nicklaus for profession majors, 18. For a very good portion of Woods’ profession, it seemed extra like a query of if, not when.
In 2008, on the age of 32, Woods gained his 14th main on the U.S. Open, three years forward of Nicklaus’ tempo. Nonetheless, issues in Woods’ profession acquired sophisticated after that (one thing I’ll briefly talk about under and the doc will certainly consider). He wouldn’t win one other main match till the 2019 Masters, giving him 15.
Tiger Woods Is As Recognizable A Model As Michael Jordan
Some athletes’ cultural affect goes past their sport. As 2020’s The Final Dance affirmed, one such athlete is Michael Jordan. Tiger Woods is one other.
Whereas clearly masters of various sports activities (regardless of Jordan’s affinity for golf), they each have been depicted as pushed and mentally robust opponents that at all times got here by means of within the clutch. These personas gave them the respect of their friends and followers. However they each have been additionally the 2 main faces of Nike – and different manufacturers – making them two of essentially the most recognizable individuals on this planet. Woods even had his personal online game collection.
In response to a 2017 Forbes checklist of the best paid athletes of all-time, Michael Jordan is first with $1.85 billion in profession earnings. Woods is second with $1.7 billion.
Profitable The 2008 U.S. Open On A Damaged Leg
Within the second half of his profession, accidents have been a serious concern for Tiger Woods, and all of it started on the 2008 U.S. Open. What at first look simply seemed like one other traditional Tiger Woods efficiency – making clutch putts and pictures in a battle with Rocco Mediate that may be determined in an 18-hole playoff – was truly a warrior-like efficiency with Woods primarily enjoying on one leg.
Woods performed the match after having knee surgical procedure within the spring the place it was revealed that he had torn his ACL. Then throughout the match he suffered two stress fractures in his tibia, which precipitated him usually to bend over in ache after pictures. It was an unbelievable efficiency (and so they say golfers aren’t athletes), however it will be the beginning of his lingering issues with accidents.
Off The Course Points
Tiger Woods’ life is, sadly, not simply restricted to the golf course. On Thanksgiving in 2009, Woods crashed his automobile into a hearth hydrant close to the driveway of his dwelling. Then the larger information began to unravel. Woods’ reported infidelity to his spouse and their eventual divorce turned an entire saga.
There can be extra situations of bizarre habits and troubling private developments all through the 2010s which might be certain to be delved into throughout the documentary, however transient highlights (lowlights?) embody his intrigue in Navy Seals coaching and an occasion the place he fell asleep in his parked automobile and was believed to be beneath the affect of painkillers.
Tiger 2.0
Tiger Woods is having a little bit of a comeback in any case that. In 2018, he gained the Tour Championship, his first victory since 2013. As beforehand talked about, he would additionally go on to win the 2019 Masters for his fifteenth main title. In all, he now has 82 profession match wins, tied with Sam Snead for many ever.
Things off the course have appeared to stabilize as effectively personally and together with his household. In reality, in December 2020, he performed within the PNC Championship, a father-son match, together with his 11-year-old son Charlie. Charlie Woods confirmed a recreation that reminded a lot of his dad’s.
Now that you’ve got a powerful primer on Tiger Woods, you may get a way more full image with Tiger when Half 1 airs on Sunday, Jan. 10, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.
