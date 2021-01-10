General News

news Tiger Woods: 8 Big Things To Know About The Golf Pro Before The HBO Max Documentary

January 10, 2021
8 Min Read

Feedback

Depart a Remark

options

Tiger Woods: 8 Big Things To Know About The Golf Pro Before The HBO Max Documentary

    • Michael Balderston

Tiger Woods in HBO documentary Tiger

Signal Up For HBO Max
×

Even for those who’re not a golf fan, it’s fairly unlikely you don’t know the title Tiger Woods. Woods just isn’t solely thought of one of many biggest golfers within the recreation’s historical past, however about as massive a sports activities icon because the likes of Michael Jordan, Tom Brady or LeBron James. Now, he would be the focus of a two-part documentary, Tiger, airing January 10 and January 17 on HBO and HBO Max.

In case the one factor you recognize about Tiger Woods is that he’s that golfer who at all times wears purple shirts, let’s lay a little bit of floor work on among the need-to-know details and why Tiger might be one of many subsequent nice sports activities documentaries.

Tiger Woods in HBO documentary Tiger

Tiger Woods Was A {Golfing} Sensation At 2 Years Outdated

Most 2-year-olds are nonetheless mastering the artwork of strolling, however a 2-year-old Tiger Woods already had a golf swing that, as a 30-year-old who has misplaced greater than his share of golf balls, I’m a bit jealous of. Woods confirmed this uncooked pure expertise in 1978 on The Mike Douglas Present in entrance of a nationwide viewers and celebrities Bob Hope and Jimmy Stewart.

Woods’ expertise for the sport being evident from such a younger age has been such an integral a part of his legacy. Nonetheless, his publicity at such a younger age has additionally been criticized, notably towards his late father Earl Woods. Count on extra on that relationship within the doc.

Tiger Woods in HBO documentary Tiger

Tiger Woods Bursts Onto The Scene With The 1997 Masters

Previous to 1997, Tiger Woods had already formatted a status as one of many biggest beginner gamers in golf historical past, profitable a number of junior beginner titles, NCAA titles and the one participant to win three consecutive U.S. Beginner titles. He additionally was the low beginner on the 1995 Masters Match. He would make a much bigger splash at Augusta Nationwide only a couple years later.

Through the 1997 Masters, lower than a yr after formally turning professional, Woods gained the match by 12 strokes, on the time the biggest margin of victory at one among golf’s 4 majors within the fashionable period. It was historic past the rating, as Woods was the primary Black golfer to win a serious, and doing it at a match that didn’t have its first Black participant take part till 1975; simply one of many well-known course’s unlucky (now-amended) discriminatory practices.

With Tiger’s exuberant cheer on the 18th inexperienced, he formally introduced that his time had come.

British Open crowd cheering on Tiger Woods

The Tiger Slam

By 2000, Tiger Woods was already extensively thought of one of the best golfer on the planet. What he would do this yr and into 2001 would cement him as one of many biggest of all time.

Woods earned his third main title on the 2000 U.S. Open, the place he outdid his 1997 Masters efficiency with a margin of victory of 15 strokes, an all-time document. He then gained the British Open at St. Andrews (the birthplace of golf), the place he shot 19-under par. He let some drama occur in a memorable duel with Bob Could at that yr’s PGA Championship. Because the calendar turned to 2001, he set his sights on The Masters. After profitable at Augusta for the second time, he accomplished what has been dubbed the Tiger Slam, holding all 4 majors on the similar time (although not in a single yr).

Tiger Woods in HBO documentary Tiger

Woods’ Chase of Jack Nicklaus’ Main Document

After profitable the 2001 Masters, his sixth main, individuals started questioning if Tiger Woods would be capable to break the document set by Jack Nicklaus for profession majors, 18. For a very good portion of Woods’ profession, it seemed extra like a query of if, not when.

In 2008, on the age of 32, Woods gained his 14th main on the U.S. Open, three years forward of Nicklaus’ tempo. Nonetheless, issues in Woods’ profession acquired sophisticated after that (one thing I’ll briefly talk about under and the doc will certainly consider). He wouldn’t win one other main match till the 2019 Masters, giving him 15.

HBO documentary Tiger

Tiger Woods Is As Recognizable A Model As Michael Jordan

Some athletes’ cultural affect goes past their sport. As 2020’s The Final Dance affirmed, one such athlete is Michael Jordan. Tiger Woods is one other.

Whereas clearly masters of various sports activities (regardless of Jordan’s affinity for golf), they each have been depicted as pushed and mentally robust opponents that at all times got here by means of within the clutch. These personas gave them the respect of their friends and followers. However they each have been additionally the 2 main faces of Nike – and different manufacturers – making them two of essentially the most recognizable individuals on this planet. Woods even had his personal online game collection.

In response to a 2017 Forbes checklist of the best paid athletes of all-time, Michael Jordan is first with $1.85 billion in profession earnings. Woods is second with $1.7 billion.

Tiger Woods in HBO documentary Tiger

Profitable The 2008 U.S. Open On A Damaged Leg

Within the second half of his profession, accidents have been a serious concern for Tiger Woods, and all of it started on the 2008 U.S. Open. What at first look simply seemed like one other traditional Tiger Woods efficiency – making clutch putts and pictures in a battle with Rocco Mediate that may be determined in an 18-hole playoff – was truly a warrior-like efficiency with Woods primarily enjoying on one leg.

Woods performed the match after having knee surgical procedure within the spring the place it was revealed that he had torn his ACL. Then throughout the match he suffered two stress fractures in his tibia, which precipitated him usually to bend over in ache after pictures. It was an unbelievable efficiency (and so they say golfers aren’t athletes), however it will be the beginning of his lingering issues with accidents.

Tiger Woods in HBO documentary Tiger

Off The Course Points

Tiger Woods’ life is, sadly, not simply restricted to the golf course. On Thanksgiving in 2009, Woods crashed his automobile into a hearth hydrant close to the driveway of his dwelling. Then the larger information began to unravel. Woods’ reported infidelity to his spouse and their eventual divorce turned an entire saga.

There can be extra situations of bizarre habits and troubling private developments all through the 2010s which might be certain to be delved into throughout the documentary, however transient highlights (lowlights?) embody his intrigue in Navy Seals coaching and an occasion the place he fell asleep in his parked automobile and was believed to be beneath the affect of painkillers.

Tiger Woods in HBO documentary Tiger

Tiger 2.0

Tiger Woods is having a little bit of a comeback in any case that. In 2018, he gained the Tour Championship, his first victory since 2013. As beforehand talked about, he would additionally go on to win the 2019 Masters for his fifteenth main title. In all, he now has 82 profession match wins, tied with Sam Snead for many ever.

Things off the course have appeared to stabilize as effectively personally and together with his household. In reality, in December 2020, he performed within the PNC Championship, a father-son match, together with his 11-year-old son Charlie. Charlie Woods confirmed a recreation that reminded a lot of his dad’s.

Now that you’ve got a powerful primer on Tiger Woods, you may get a way more full image with Tiger when Half 1 airs on Sunday, Jan. 10, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

Extra From This Writer
    • Michael Balderston
      Michael Balderston

      View Profile


Looks Like Godzilla Vs. Kong Is Heading To HBO Max After All, Dune Is Another Story


information


1d


Seems to be Like Godzilla Vs. Kong Is Heading To HBO Max After All, Dune Is One other Story


Mike Reyes


Wonder Woman 1984: The 'Most Important Thing' The Costumers Needed To Get Right With Her Golden Armor


information


1d


Surprise Girl 1984: The ‘Most Necessary Factor’ The Costumers Wanted To Get Proper With Her Golden Armor


Braden Roberts


Was Wonder Woman 1984 A Success For HBO Max? Here's Why The Numbers Are Complicated


information


2nd


Was Surprise Girl 1984 A Success For HBO Max? This is Why The Numbers Are Difficult


Adam Holmes

Trending Films


Crazy Rich Asians


Aug 15, 2018


Loopy Wealthy Asians


7

The Broken Hearts Gallery


Sep 11, 2020


The Damaged Hearts Gallery


Score TBD

The Kissing Booth 2


Jul 24, 2020


The Kissing Sales space 2


Score TBD

Bloodshot


Mar 13, 2020


Bloodshot


4

Escape Room 2


TBD


Escape Room 2


Score TBD

(*8*)


TBD


Black Adam’s Cyclone: Every part You Want To Know About The Justice Society Member


Score TBD

More Evidence Zac Efron Is Quitting The U.S. For Australia


TBD


Extra Proof Zac Efron Is Quitting The U.S. For Australia


Score TBD

Haunting Of Bly Manor's Mike Flanagan Has Two DC Movies He'd Like To Make, And Wow


TBD


Haunting Of Bly Manor’s Mike Flanagan Has Two DC Films He’d Like To Make, And Wow


Score TBD

Kevin Hart Throws Hilarious Shade At The Rock While Interviewing Ric Flair


TBD


Kevin Hart Throws Hilarious Shade At The Rock Whereas Interviewing Ric Aptitude


Score TBD

Upcoming Jason Sudeikis Movies And TV: Ted Lasso Season 2 And More


TBD


Upcoming Jason Sudeikis Films And TV: Ted Lasso Season 2 And Extra


Score TBD
View Extra

Feedback

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.