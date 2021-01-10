news Tiger Woods: 8 Big Things To Know About The Golf Pro Before The HBO Max Documentary

Even for those who’re not a golf fan, it’s fairly unlikely you don’t know the title Tiger Woods. Woods just isn’t solely thought of one of many biggest golfers within the recreation’s historical past, however about as massive a sports activities icon because the likes of Michael Jordan, Tom Brady or LeBron James. Now, he would be the focus of a two-part documentary, Tiger, airing January 10 and January 17 on HBO and HBO Max.

In case the one factor you recognize about Tiger Woods is that he’s that golfer who at all times wears purple shirts, let’s lay a little bit of floor work on among the need-to-know details and why Tiger might be one of many subsequent nice sports activities documentaries.