news Timothee Chalamet Reveals The Lesson He Learned On ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Dune He Didn’t Use On Other Movies

That a part of the Wadi Rum is so awe-inspiring, you may as effectively be getting chased by that cliff within the background. It wasn’t a green-screen or something. That’s one of the crucial thrilling components of the ebook and the film. We had the sketches. That was a lesson for me. On a Name Me By Your Title or Lovely Boy it may be counterintuitive to see the storyboards as a result of then possibly you restrict your self primarily based on a digital camera angle or no matter. It’s the other [here] as a result of, for a sequence with the sandworm chasing you, I might by no means think about that.