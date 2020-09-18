news Tom Felton Performed 'You'll Be Again' From Hamilton, And Now I'm Doing All The Fantasy Casting

Who is aware of if there can be a movie adaptation of Lin Manuel-Miranda’s mythic musical Hamilton, particularly when Disney+ gave us the stage play to look at within the consolation of our personal houses? Nonetheless, say there have been a movie adaptation, or perhaps a casting name from one of many many staged variations at the moment mounted all through the world, for a brand new actor to play King George III. A reasonably superior candidate may herald a whole lot of potential viewers members, and due to Harry Potter and The Flash alum Tom Felton performing an acoustic model of “You’ll Be Again,” I’m able to do all of the fantasy casting and decide the person who was as soon as a Malfoy to rule Colonial America.