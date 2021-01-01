news Tom Hanks Unveils Bald New Look For New Film: 'I Just Scared The Kids'

Depart a Remark
Why does hair make such a distinction on an individual? Whether or not longer than normal, or shorter than anticipated, it’s often one of many first feedback we make about folks we all know after seeing them make a significant change. “Oh man, you coloured your hair!” “What occurred to your hair?” And now, within the case of Tom Hanks and the truth that he shaved all of his hair off, we ask, “Why would you do one thing like that?!” Right here’s a hairless Hanks on The Graham Norton Present. It’s eye-catching.
Tom Hanks is again in Australia filming Baz Luhrmann’s as-yet-untitled Elvis Presley biopic, the place he can be taking part in The King’s supervisor, Colonel Tom Parker. And with a purpose to do that, Hanks has to shave off his total head, a glance that he hardly ever wears on display screen. Attempting to suppose again over Hanks’ profession, Philadelphia involves thoughts as a time when the actor shaved off his signature curls. Most likely in Saving Non-public Ryan, too?
We’re not dogging on Tom Hanks’ look. We’re merely choosing up the baton of what he says about it! The actor was jokingly teasing Graham Norton throughout an look on the present, saying of the haircut:
Let me present you the horrible haircut I’ve to have. … Take a look at this horrible — are you able to see that? Look at that factor! Look at that goofy… I simply scared the youngsters. I wish to apologize.
In case you blinked whereas watching the clip, right here’s the tease that Tom Hanks gave the viewers, because it’s not making its rounds due to the Web.
Tom Hanks is such a very good sport about this entire factor, and he completely is aware of play his new look to the digicam to generate probably the most press. In fact, his time spent in Australia ALREADY has generated greater than sufficient press. As you little doubt recall, Hanks and his spouse Rita Wilson have been down underneath engaged on this Elvis film after they every contracted COVID-19, making Hanks one of many earliest superstar circumstances of the virus. He recovered superbly, and shared a number of heat posts throughout his well being journey. We’re thrilled to see him again to work.
This has been a busy 12 months for Tom Hanks, even on prime of contracting a plague. Professionally, he launched two movies in these unsure instances, one in all which is in theaters as we communicate. In Paul Greengrass’ fantastic Information of the World, Hanks performs a frontiersman who earns his hold touring from city to city within the post-Civil Battle west studying the headlines of the time. It’s a super function for his historical past buff on Hanks’ degree, and it completely earns the appropriate to be seen on the most important display screen attainable, if theaters are working safely in your space.
We’ll proceed to trace Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis venture, which stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker and Austin Butler because the legendary singer-songwriter.
