news Tom Holland And The Russo Bros' Next Movie Is Headed To Streaming

Due to their time working collectively on Captain America: Civil Warfare, Avengers: Infinity Warfare and Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and administrators Joe and Anthony Russo have a fairly good skilled dynamic going. Or at the least we will assume so, as Holland and the Russo Bros ventured outdoors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to work on the crime drama Cherry. For these of you who’re desperate to see Cherry, moderately than it being a conventional theatrical launch, phrase’s are available that the film is heading to one of many new streaming companies.